Ola Electric Board To Consider Fundraising Proposal On October 25; Stock Likely To Remain In Focus

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.’s Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, October 25, 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities, the company said in an exchange filing.

The fundraising is likely to be executed via permissible modes such as private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, or any other method allowed under applicable laws, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The company’s exchange filing said, “a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened on Saturday, October25, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares or any other eligible securities”.

It further added that in line with regulatory norms, the trading window for dealing in Ola Electric securities has been closed since October 1, 2025, and will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the company’s financial results.

In other developments, Ola Electric has responded to media reports surrounding the death of K Aravind, a 38-year-old engineer who had worked with the company since 2022. Aravind allegedly died by suicide on September 28, with his family alleging workplace harassment and non-payment of dues.

The company stated that no complaint or grievance had been raised by Aravind during his tenure. It clarified that his role did not involve direct interaction with senior management, including the promoter

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Mr. Aravind and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. During his tenure, Mr. Aravind never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment. His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter,” the company said.

Ola Electric also confirmed that no chargesheet has been filed, and that it has challenged the FIR in the Karnataka High Court, where protective orders have been granted in favor of the company and its officials.

“An FIR was recently registered in connection with this matter. The Company has challenged the registration of the FIR before the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka and protective orders have been passed in favor of Ola Electric and its officials,” the company said.