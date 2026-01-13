Oil Trades At One-Month High As Trump Vows To Tariff Iran Buyers

Oil rose to the highest level since early December after US President Donald Trump said he is imposing a 25% tariff on goods from countries “doing business” with Iran.

West Texas Intermediate climbed to near $60 a barrel after jumping more than 6% over the previous three sessions, while Brent closed below $64 on Monday. Trump said on social media that the new duty would be “effective immediately,” without providing details about the scope or implementation of the charges.

Any new tariffs could reignite a trade war with China, the world’s top crude importer and the biggest buyer of Iranian barrels. The protests in OPEC’s fourth-biggest producer have fanned concern over supply disruptions — leading oil traders to line up protection against a spike in prices at an unprecedented rate.