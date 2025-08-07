Oil Traders Race Against Time To Solve Global Diesel Crunch

The oil market is pulling all the levers it can to ease a global diesel crunch, but the window is narrowing to replenish stockpiles of the world’s workhorse fuel before hurricanes and refinery maintenance curtail output.

From the US Gulf Coast to Rotterdam and Singapore, storage tanks have only recently started rising from dramatically low levels, and traders say it’s going to be a tight race to refill them. With price spikes during the Israel-Iran conflict fresh in the memory, most say it’s hard to see a major easing, echoing warnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and energy giant TotalEnergies SE.

The fate of the fuel has wide-reaching ramifications for the global economy. Higher prices can ripple through inflation readings and dent consumer and business confidence at a time when US President Donald Trump’s tariff wars also raise costs. American farmers will need large volumes of diesel to power their tractors and grain dryers during harvesting season in the fall, and drivers are already paying the most at the pump in about a year.

Meanwhile, Trump’s push to punish India for processing Russian crude into much needed global diesel supplies leaves Europe particularly vulnerable. The continent has become more dependent on fuel from further afield after direct imports from nearby Russia were banned.

"We’re bullish for the end of the year," said Rami Ramadan, co-head of global middle distillates at commodity trader BB Energy. "We are going to be in for some shocks for sure because of how Europe has been disconnected from its closest sources of supply."