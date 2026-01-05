Oil Swings As Investors Weigh US Capture Of Venezuela’s Maduro
Oil fluctuated as traders weighed the fallout from the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on global crude supply and its wider impact on the nation’s energy sector.
Brent fell as much as 1.2% at the open before clawing back losses to trade near $61 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate was near $57. Despite the upheavel over the weekend in Venezuela, the OPEC producer accounts for only a small fraction of global supply and the market is already grappling with a swelling glut.
“Any short-term disruption to Venezuelan output can easily be offset by increased production elsewhere,” Neil Shearing, group chief economist for Capital Economics Ltd., wrote in a note. “We expect global supply growth over the next year or so to push oil prices down towards $50.”
Venezuela was once an oil-producing powerhouse but the country’s output has tumbled over the past two decades and now represents less than 1% of global supplies, which is mostly exported to China. The market is facing a big surplus this year as OPEC+ and others add more barrels as demand softens.
On Sunday, OPEC+ stuck with plans to pause supply hikes in the first quarter. The group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, didn’t discuss Venezuela during the 10-minute video conference, according to delegates, who added it’s premature to gauge how to respond to the unfolding situation.
Despite the US attacks on Saturday, Venezuela’s oil infrastructure including Jose port and Amuay refinery and main oil producing areas in the Orinoco Belt wasn’t affected, according to people familiar with the matter.
Recent US pressure on Maduro’s regime, including the seizure of tankers carrying Venezuelan crude, forced the country to start shutting some oil wells. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that sanctions on the nation’s industry will remain in place, but added US companies will help rebuild infrastructure and revive output, in what is likely to be a lengthy process.
“US investment and any real sanctions relief take time, and barrels don’t come back overnight,” said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Karobaar Capital LP in Chicago. “For now it still feels like the surplus is doing most of the talking and outweighing geopolitics, which keeps a lid on prices.”
On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US will use leverage over oil to force further change in the Latin American country. Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino demanded the US release Maduro as soon as possible, arguing he’s the legitimate president.
Prices
Brent for March settlement was little changed at $60.78 a barrel at 7:55 a.m. in Singapore.
WTI for February delivery was steady at $57.27 a barrel.