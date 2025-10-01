Oil Steady After Two-Day Drop With OPEC+, Shutdown Risk in Focus

Oil steadied after a two-day decline, as traders weighed the possibility that OPEC+ may discuss fast-tracking its next round of supply hikes when members gather this weekend.

Brent for December traded near $66 a barrel, after that contract fell almost 5% in the first two days of the week, while West Texas Intermediate was above $62. The alliance is slated to discuss potentially lifting output in three monthly installments of 500,000 barrels a day in a push to recoup market share, a delegate said. OPEC said in a statement that it didn’t have such a plan.