Oil Steady After Nearly 4% Drop Amid Growing Signs Of Oversupply

Oil stabilized in the Asian market after experiencing a nearly 4% decline on Tuesday. The increase in production from both Russia and the United States has heightened worries about the market being flooded with excess supply.

The Energy Information Administration, in its monthly outlook, stated that the forecast for U.S. crude oil production in 2024 is 13.11 million barrels per day. This is slightly lower than the November projection of 13.15 million barrels per day.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $69 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was near $73.