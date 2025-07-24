Oil Steadies With US Trade Tariff Outlook, Stockpiles In Focus

“There may be mild buoyancy in crude from a less-dismal demand-side assumption as markets express relief on the worst-case tariff threats being averted,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of macro for Asia at Mizuho Bank Ltd. But this “tariff cheer” might only be a temporary reprieve in what’s still likely to be a hit to global growth.

US nationwide crude inventories, meanwhile, fell by 3.2 million barrels last week, although levels at the oil storage hub of Cushing — the delivery point for WTI — rose for a third week. While diesel inventories were higher, they’re still at the lowest seasonal level since 1996.

Crude has been in a holding pattern this month, with tightness in global diesel markets over the summer months offset by expectations of a deluge of supply from OPEC+ as the group raises production quotas. Sanctions also remain in focus, with the EU’s latest curbs on Russia potentially affecting importers like India and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterating that China’s purchases of Russian and Iranian oil may form part of trade negotiations next week.

Prices: