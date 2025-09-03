Oil Steadies As Geopolitical Risks Dominate Before OPEC+ Meeting

Oil steadied after closing at the highest in a month as investors weighed a host of geopolitical risks, including a potential escalation of US sanctions on Russia, in the run-up to an OPEC+ meeting on supply.

Global benchmark Brent traded near $69 a barrel, after rising more than 1% on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $66. President Donald Trump said he was watching to see how Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed efforts to set up a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, and signaled he was considering extra measures if talks did not progress.

At the same time, the US president said he was not looking at lowering tariffs on India, one week after Washington doubled levies on most of the country’s imports to 50% as punishment for its buying of Russian oil. That move — which hasn’t been matched by similar action against China, another major importer — is part of a wider bid to force Moscow to end hostilities in Ukraine.