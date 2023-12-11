Oil Stable After Its Longest Weekly Decline In Five Years

Oil steadied after experiencing its longest weekly losing streak in five years, a trend fueled by indications that supply is starting to outpace demand.

Since late September, the price of oil has declined more than 20% despite implementation of additional production cuts by OPEC+ and indications from Saudi Arabia and Russia of a potential extension of restrictions beyond March.

Robust U.S. jobs report exceeding expectations and the intention to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve contributed to crude oil breaking a six-day downward trend on Friday.

Brent settled at $76.47 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate declined to $71.71 per barrel.