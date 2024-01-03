Oil’s Global Glut Threatens To Drag Prices Lower This Year

At least twice in 2023, money managers piled into short positions ahead of OPEC+ meetings and responded to the group’s production cut announcements with waves of selling. Their diminishing faith in the cartel’s ability to balance the market has been further compounded by the rise of algorithmic trading, which can now account for nearly 80% of the daily trades in oil and increasingly fuels prices swings that are independent of fundamentals. A wave of consolidation among producers is also weakening the futures market’s link to physical flows.