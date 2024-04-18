Oil Producers See Higher Realisations Despite Windfall Tax Hike

The Union government has raised the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil again recently by 41% from Rs 6,800 per tonne to Rs 9,600 per tonne. The hike comes amid a surge in global oil prices so far this year: Brent crude price rising 19.5% and the Indian basket of crude oil—a benchmark for import prices—experiencing a 16.8% increase.

While this tax increase suggests a potential dip in profits for oil production companies, a closer look at the data reveals a more nuanced picture. There might be somewhat of a cushioning mechanism in place to ensure a steadier income stream for the upstream when compared to historical prices.