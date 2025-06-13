Brent Crude Spikes 13% As Israel Carries Out Airstrikes Against Iran

Oil surged after Israel carried out a wave of military strikes against targets in Iran, raising fears of fresh confrontations across a region that accounts for a third of global crude production.

Brent spiked nearly 13%, topping $77 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate also soared. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks targeted Tehran’s nuclear program and military capabilities, and would last until the threat was removed. Iran’s state television reported that Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had been killed.

“The risk appetite of oil investors will likely be tested today, with immense volatility and uncertainty,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova Pte in Singapore. The worsening conflict raises the risk of disruptions to oil supplies, as well as contagion, she said.

Gold spiked as investors sought havens, with the precious metal surging above $3,435 an ounce.