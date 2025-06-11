Oil Rallies As Trump Doubts Iran Talks, Sees China Deal ‘Done’

Oil prices rallied as US President Donald Trump signaled skepticism over talks with Iran and confidence in a trade deal with China.

West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 2.6% to the highest since early April. Trump told the New York Post he’s “less confident” about whether he can convince Tehran to agree on shutting down its nuclear program. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a nuclear deal was “within reach” and could be “achieved rapidly.”

Further bolstering futures, US inflation data also came in below estimates, weighing on the dollar, which makes raw materials priced in the currency more appealing.

“Oil prices jumped on comments from US President Trump that downplayed the potential for a near-term nuclear deal with Iran,” said Jens Naervig Pedersen, a strategist at Danske Bank. “The comments add to the recent sentiment boost in the oil market from progress in trade talks and potential for tighter sanctions on Russia.”