Oil Falls After Weekly Drop Before Trump-Putin Talks On Ukraine

Oil fell after its biggest weekly drop since end-June before a meeting between the US and Russian leaders on Friday, which is raising the prospect of an end to the war in Ukraine and more supply.

Brent traded near $66 a barrel, after sliding 4.4% last week, while West Texas Intermediate was above $63. President Donald Trump didn’t reveal additional sanctions on Russia, or tariffs on buyers of its energy, as he announced the summit in Alaska, despite having declared an Aug. 8 deadline for the Kremlin to agree to a ceasefire.

US and Russian officials are working toward an agreement that would lock in Moscow’s occupation of territory seized during its military invasion, according to people familiar with the matter. The US is working to get buy-in from Ukraine and its European allies on the deal, which is far from certain, they said.