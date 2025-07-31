Oil Holds Near Six-Week High As US Targets Russia, Iran Trade

Oil steadied after closing at the highest in almost six weeks as President Donald Trump threatened to penalize India for buying Russian crude and his administration tightened a crackdown on supplies from Iran.

Brent traded above $73 a barrel and is up more than 7% so far this week, while West Texas Intermediate was near $70. The US president said he would impose a tariff on India’s exports and a penalty for its energy purchases from Russia from Aug. 1. He later added the two sides were still in talks.

It’s unclear what the penalty is and India’s refiners are seeking clarity from the government in New Delhi. Trump threatened tariffs on Moscow this week unless there’s a swift truce to the war in Ukraine, which his advisers have cast as secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil.