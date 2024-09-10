Oil Price Rout Drives Russian Revenues To Seven-Month Low

(Bloomberg) -- Plunging oil prices helped drive Russia's revenues from crude sales to the lowest since February, highlighting the challenges Moscow faces from a weakening global market.

The price slump sent Russia’s flagship Urals crude back down toward the $60-a-barrel threshold that the Group of Seven sought to impose on the Kremlin as punishment for the Ukraine invasion. The grade from Russia’s Baltic ports traded at an average $60.12 on Friday, Argus Media data showed.

Four-week average crude volumes slipped to 3.13 million barrels a day in the week, down by 30,000 barrels a day compared with the previous period. Weekly flows, which are far more volatile, moved in the opposite direction, edging up by about 40,000 barrels a day.

The decline in global prices prompted several OPEC+ member countries, including Russia, to postpone until December the easing of output curbs that had been planned to start in October. The delay means that Moscow will actually have to cut production in October and November to make up for pumping above its OPEC+ target earlier this year, rather than being able to offset the compensation cuts against a rising target.