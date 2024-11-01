Oil Rallies On Report Iran Is Planning Israel Attack Via Proxies

Oil jumped after a report that Iran could be preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, jolting the market’s attention back to a potential flare-up of Middle East hostilities.

Brent surged as much as 2% to trade above $74 a barrel on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate rallied toward $71. Iran is planning a strike through militias it backs in Iraq, which is expected to be carried out with drones and ballistic missiles, Axios reported, citing two Israeli sources it didn’t name.

Oil tumbled at the start of the week after a limited Israeli attack on Iran in response to an Oct. 1 missile barrage, which led to a war premium quickly unwinding and focus shifting to weak fundamentals. However, Standard Chartered Plc warned that the market had “relaxed too quickly.”