Oil Pares Weekly Gain As Trump Calls For Low Prices To End War

While oil futures are set to edge higher this week, they have been stuck in a tight range since early August as the market is buffeted by rising geopolitical risks and bearish fundamentals. A faster-than-expected output reversal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies has led the International Energy Agency to predict a record surplus next year.

Meanwhile, Ukraine attacked two Russian oil refineries on Thursday as it steps up its campaign to hit Moscow’s biggest source of funds — leading to concerns further closures may threaten to tighten global markets. Russian refining runs have now dropped below 5 million barrels a day, the lowest since April 2022, according to estimates from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investors will also be watching the call later on Friday between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for a potential easing of trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. The two leaders are due to speak at 9 a.m. Washington time.

