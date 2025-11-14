Oil India Q2 Profit Slumps 25%; Rs 3.5 Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

Oil India Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per fully paid up equity share for FY26, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The PSU has set Nov. 11 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of said interim dividend. Further, the dividend will be paid on or before Dec. 14, the filing stated.

To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the Ex-Dividend Date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date — which typically follows the Ex-Date — will not qualify for the dividend payment, making it crucial for investors to buy the shares before the Ex-Date.

The company also released its financial results for FY26 and reported a 27.4% sequential decline in net profit.

Oil India's consolidated bottom-line for the quarter stood at Rs 1,429 crore compared Rs 1,896 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue saw a 5.9% growth to Rs 8,394 crore from Rs 7,929 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation went down 2% to Rs 2,303 crore from Rs 2,351 crore while margin narrowed to 27.4% from 29.7%.