Oil India, ONGC, IOC Shares Gain After Centre Cuts Windfall Tax To Zero

Shares of oil and gas companies including ONGC, Oil India, BPCL, Indian Oil and HPCL gained up to 2% in early trade on Wednesday after the government reduced the windfall tax on crude to 'Nil' on Tuesday.

However, Oil India and ONGC gave up the initial gains, trading 2% and 0.42% percent lower, respectively.

The windfall tax, reviewed every fortnight, has been reduced from Rs 1,850 per tonne to Rs 0, effective September 18.