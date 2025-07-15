Oil Falls On Doubts Trump's Russia Plan Will Reduce Supplies

Oil fell as the dollar strengthened and traders doubted US President Donald Trump’s plan to pressure Moscow would disrupt Russian exports.

West Texas Intermediate crude edged down to trade around $66.50, after losing 2.1% on Monday. Trump said in a social media post that he reached a trade deal with Indonesia, without providing any specifics of what is included in the accord. The dollar strengthened, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive.

Trump’s plan to pressure Russia into a ceasefire with Ukraine that was released Monday didn’t directly target energy infrastructure, a decision that brought some bears off of the sidelines in recent sessions. The administration intends to impose 100% tariffs on Russia only if the hostilities don’t end with a deal in 50 days, allaying fears of near-term supply tightness.

“Since the start of the Ukraine war, it has become evident that halting Russian oil trade by targeting Russian sellers or the numerous shippers and payment intermediaries is nearly impossible,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts led by Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note.