Oil Gains On Middle East Conflicts, HK Stocks Jump: Markets Wrap

Oil advanced after tensions in the Middle East flared up with Iran firing a barrage of missiles at Israel. Asian stocks gained, led by Hong Kong, as China’s stimulus measures continued to sway investors.

Crude extended gains while gold held near a record. Equities in Japan and South Korea declined following Tehran’s sharp but brief strike in reprisal for Israel’s attacks on Lebanon in recent days. The Israel Defense Forces said many of the missiles had been intercepted as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate.

The broad risk-off mood came as geopolitical tensions ratcheted up in the Middle East and as traders await further clarity over Israel’s response. The flight to safety has sent oil, haven assets higher and stocks lower. Meanwhile, Chinese shares overcame cautious risk sentiment, extending a stimulus-induced rally as traders returned from a public holiday, driven by optimism about China’s economy and attractive valuations.

“We have to bear in mind that Hong Kong and China have been underweight or underexposed for a while now so it won’t be that sensitive to short-term market events such as geopolitics,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X Management in Sydney. The move also reflects two days of market action as traders came back from holiday, he said.