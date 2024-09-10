Brent Oil Tumbles Below $70 As Oversupply Fears Deepen Rout

(Bloomberg) -- Oil prices slipped to near the lowest since 2021, as traders tracked moves in wider financial markets and monitored a storm that could affect some supplies in the Gulf of Mexico.

Global benchmark Brent crude was near $71 a barrel after snapping a six-session losing streak on Monday. Equity markets are also struggling for direction, with key inflation data due later this week.

OPEC kept its demand forecast steady, even after the producer group chose to prolong its supply restraints for another two months. The International Energy Agency — which previously forecast a surplus next year — is due to publish its own monthly report this week.