Oil Falls As Trump Says Venezuela To Give Up Some Crude To US

Oil extended losses after President Donald Trump said Venezuela would turn over millions of barrels of crude to the US, which will be sold at market prices to benefit both countries.

West Texas Intermediate tumbled to trade around $56 after closing 2% lower on Tuesday. Brent settled below $61. Venezuela’s interim authorities will be giving up as many as 50 million barrels of “High Quality, Sanctioned Oil” to the US, the American president wrote in a social media post.

Trump said US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has been tasked with executing the plan “immediately.” The market continues to digest the fallout from the ouster of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by American forces, and what that means for oil exports and the country’s energy industry.

The US measure “reduces the risk of Venezuela having to reduce output due to storage constraints, so reducing fears of supply disruptions,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore. “Overall, the fundamental outlook remains bearish, suggesting that there is further downside ahead for oil prices.”

Venezuela was once an oil-producing powerhouse, but the nation’s output has slumped over the past two decades and now represents 1% of global supplies. Still, continuing flows will add to an already oversupplied market, after OPEC+ and others increased supply against a backdrop of subdued demand growth.

Chevron Corp. is the only American major operating in Venezuela under special US permission, and the company continues to load crude. All of the oil goes to refineries in the US, including Valero Energy Corp., Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corp.