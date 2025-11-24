Oil Extends Slump As Traders Assess Outlook For Deal On Ukraine

Crude has slumped this year, with futures on course for a fourth monthly loss in October, in what would be the longest losing streak since 2023. The decline has been driven by expanded global output, including from OPEC+, with the International Energy Agency forecasting a record surplus for 2026. Traders are closely monitoring whether a deal on Ukraine will materialize, and if sanctions on Russia will be lifted — developments that could inject more supply.

“If we do reach an agreement here, and it’s a very big if, the global glut gets a lot worse once sanctions are removed,” said Robert Rennie, head of commodity research at Westpac Bank Corp. “We see Brent capped above $65 — and see it headed lower into 2026 — though this week will all be about the ebb and flow of European, Ukrainian and US commentary on how the peace plan is evolving.”

Prices: