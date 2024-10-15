Oil Extends Losses On Report Israel Won’t Target Iranian Crude

Crude prices have been on a roller coaster in recent weeks as traders tracked an escalating conflict in the Middle East — home to about a third of global supply — after Israel vowed significant retaliation to an Oct. 1 missile barrage from Iran. That had offset concerns about slowing growth in key markets including China.

“A scaled-back strike on Iran by Israel reduces supply risks and thus the need for a geopolitical risk premium,” said Dominic Schnider, head of global foreign-exchange and commodities at UBS Global Wealth Management. “It also brings old demand concerns to the fore.”

Futures declined on Monday after China’s highly anticipated Finance Ministry briefing over the weekend lacked specific new incentives to boost consumption in the world’s biggest crude importer. Adding to the gloom, OPEC joined a chorus of others projecting weakening demand growth, trimming its forecasts for this year and next for a third consecutive month.

Prices: