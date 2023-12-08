Oil Extends Losing Streak, Brent Crude Hits Lowest Level Since June

"Non-OPEC supply has been rising over the past few months, particularly from the U.S. and Brazil. U.S. crude output are at record highs, while exports have crossed 6 million barrels per dollar," Kotak Securities said in a note.

Despite OPEC+ fresh output curbs of around 0.9 mbpd, investors are skeptical about actual reduction in barrels owing to seasonal weakness in domestic demand, according to the note.

Iranian supplies have also been rising and prospects of another 200 kbpd from Venezuela remains. Meanwhile, demand outlook remains bleak despite Fed rate cut optimism, Kotak added.

China recovery failed to gain traction while western factory activity continue to be in contraction and is flashing recessionary signs for 2024, weighing down on prices