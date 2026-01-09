Oil Extends Gain As Traders Focus On Iran Risks And Venezuela

Oil futures are now heading for a weekly advance after Thursday’s rally — the biggest daily increase since October — though a big surplus this year is expected to put downward pressure on prices in coming months. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said its clients are the most bearish on oil in 10 years.

“Crude remains caught in a complex dance between heightened geopolitical risk and rising inventory,” said Robert Rennie, the head of commodity research at Westpac Banking Corp. Higher Venezuela flows and rising output elsewhere could see prices trading in the $50s through the first quarter, he added.

Investors continue to digest US moves against Venezuela following the ouster of President Nicolás Maduro. Nearly 20 oil executives, including from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., and veteran wildcatter Harold Hamm, are slated to meet Trump and top officials at the White House on Friday to discuss rebuilding the country’s energy sector.