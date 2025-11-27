Oil Edges Lower As Traders Put Focus On Ukraine Talks And OPEC+

OPEC and its allies, meanwhile, are set to meet Nov. 30. Eight of the group’s members decided earlier this month to pause further output increases in the first quarter of next year, after ramping up supplies at speed over 2025.

Crude is on track to register a fourth monthly drop in November, the longest losing run since 2023. Prices have been tugged lower by prospects for a surplus, as supplies run ahead of demand, and more recently, the diplomacy over Ukraine. Still, almost 20 oil traders and investors interviewed by Bloomberg said they either weren’t expecting a peace deal at all, or if one does materialize, it will take time to boost flows of Russian barrels.

“A Ukraine-Russia peace deal only matters if it shows up in real barrels,” said Haris Khurshid, Chicago-based chief investment officer at Karobaar Capital LP.

Trading on Thursday may be muted with the Thanksgiving break in the US.

Prices: