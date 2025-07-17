Oil Edges Higher With Stockpiles And Trade-War Twists In Focus
Oil has ticked higher this month — building on an upward trend since May — despite concerns that Trump’s tariff onslaught will hurt demand.
Oil edged higher after a three-day drop as traders tracked US stockpiles and the latest twists in the Washington-led trade wars.
Brent rose toward $69 a barrel after shedding more than 2% over the previous three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $67. US government data released on Wednesday was mixed, with a climb in distillate inventories but a drop in nationwide crude holdings.
President Donald Trump said he would send letters to more than 150 countries notifying them of tariff rates, and that the levies imposed could be 10% or 15%. Investors were also tracking his stance toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after the US leader denied a plan to remove him.
Oil has ticked higher this month — building on an upward trend since May — despite concerns that Trump’s tariff onslaught will hurt demand. The market remains preoccupied with the prospect of a glut later this year as peak summer demand wanes and OPEC+ returns halted supplies.
In the Middle East, several oil fields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq were attacked by drones on Wednesday, adding to a spate of hits on energy installations in the area. Still, the region hasn’t been shipping any crude to global markets since an export pipeline was shut over two years ago.
Prices:
Brent for September settlement added 0.5% to $68.88 a barrel at 8:27 a.m. in Singapore.
WTI for August delivery rose 0.7% to $66.85 a barrel.