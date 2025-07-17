Oil Edges Higher With Stockpiles And Trade-War Twists In Focus

Oil edged higher after a three-day drop as traders tracked US stockpiles and the latest twists in the Washington-led trade wars.

Brent rose toward $69 a barrel after shedding more than 2% over the previous three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $67. US government data released on Wednesday was mixed, with a climb in distillate inventories but a drop in nationwide crude holdings.

President Donald Trump said he would send letters to more than 150 countries notifying them of tariff rates, and that the levies imposed could be 10% or 15%. Investors were also tracking his stance toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after the US leader denied a plan to remove him.