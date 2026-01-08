Oil Edges Higher As Traders Weigh More US Control Over Venezuela

Oil edged higher as traders digested more measures from the US regarding Venezuela, including a plan to indefinitely control future crude sales and the seizure of two more sanctioned tankers.

West Texas Intermediate was around $56 a barrel after declining 4% over the previous two sessions. Brent settled below $60. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US would initially start offering stored crude and then sell Venezuelan supply. The Energy Department said oil was already being marketed.

Venezuela’s state oil company said that it’s in negotiations with Washington over crude sales through a framework similar to an arrangement with Chevron Corp., the only US major operating the in the country.