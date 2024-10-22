Oil Declines After Surge As Traders Keep Focus On Middle East

Oil eased—after advancing by almost 2% on Monday—as broader financial markets carried a risk-off tone, while traders also continued to track tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.

Brent edged lower toward $74 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was near $70. Investors are still waiting to see how Israel will retaliate against Iran for a recent missile barrage, as well as subsequent attacks by Tehran-backed proxies. In wider markets, Asian stocks fell after US losses.

Crude has been buffeted this month—with global benchmark Brent swinging in a more-than-$11 range—as conflict in the Middle East has raised the potential for disruptions to supplies. At the same time, China has moved to support growth with stimulus, supporting prices, but investors remain wary that the global oil market may swing to a surplus in the coming quarters.