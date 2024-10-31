October First Setback In Six Months In Big Year For Indian Bonds

Still, Indian bonds have been among the top performers in developing markets this year, and there’s little to indicate the outflows will deepen. India’s appeal is also driven by a stable currency.

“As yields adjust, attractive levels will draw demand as rupee-denominated benchmark bonds are currently the highest yielding in the region,” Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Group Holdings, wrote in a note.

Indian government bonds trail only Malaysia in terms of performance in 2024 among local currency emerging market Asian peers, with a 7.7% return, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Foreign inflows into index-eligible bonds or FAR bonds have been Rs 1.1 lakh crore this year so far, mainly driven by inclusion into JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s emerging-market index and other global indexes.

Inflows are likely to resume as the South Asian nation’s weight in the JPMorgan EM bond index continues to ratchet up by 1% each month through March. Sentiment also received a boost on FTSE Russell’s decision to include Indian bonds in its emerging market government debt gauge this month.