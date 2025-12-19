NYSE, Nasdaq Say Stock-Market Hours Unchanged On Dec. 24 And 26

Business NewsMarketsNYSE, Nasdaq Say Stock-Market Hours Unchanged On Dec. 24 And 26
The White House on Thursday released an executive order that closes the federal government on Christmas Eve and Dec. 26 for 2025.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)</p><p></p></div>
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. said they won’t alter their trading schedules on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 after President Donald Trump’s executive order to close the federal government on those days.

The two largest US stock exchanges had previously set an early close for the stock market at 1 p.m. in New York on Dec. 24 ahead of the Christmas holiday, and will continue with that plan, according to spokespeople for the firms. Dec. 26 will be a regular full trading day.

Trump’s move casts doubt on the timing of the sales of Treasury bill and coupon auctions scheduled for Dec. 24. Earlier on Thursday, the Treasury Department had announced the sizes of the final coupon auctions of the year, including a plan to sell $44 billion of seven-year notes on Christmas Eve.

