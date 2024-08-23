Nykaa Shares Soar As Early Investors Offload Rs 858 Crore Stake
About 4.08 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. changed hands in the pre-market session at an average price of Rs 208 per share, as per Bloomberg data.
Shares of Nykaa parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. gained over 4% on Friday following a large trade. Early investors reportedly sold a 1.4% stake for over Rs 858 crore.
Harindarpal Singh Banga and Indra Banga, investors in Nykaa parent firm, proposed to sell up to 4.09 crore shares through a block deal, according to terms obtained by Bloomberg News.
The floor price of the offer is Rs 198 per share, which represents a discount of 6.27% to Nykaa's closing price of Rs 210.42 per share on the NSE on Thursday.
Harindarpal Banga held a 6.4% stake in the beauty and personal care platform as of June 2024. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will be managing the transaction.
Shares of Nykaa rose as much as 4.55% during the day to Rs 220 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 4.19% higher at Rs 219.8 apiece, compared to a 0.08% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:53a.m.
It has risen 60% in the last 12 months and 25% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 40 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.
Fourteen out of the 23 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6.4%.