Nykaa Share Price Spikes After Company Posts Strong Q2 Results

Nykaa Ltd.'s share price spiked over 5.34% at Rs 258.99 on Monday after the company posted strong second quarter results.

Nykaa's net profit for the second quarter of FY26 surged threefold. The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 34.4 crore, compared to Rs 10 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue saw a growth 25.1% to Rs 2,346 from Rs 1,875 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation also soared 53.4% to Rs 159 crore from Rs 104 crore supported by robust growth in the Beauty segment and a revival in Fashion while margin improved from 5.5% to 6.8%.