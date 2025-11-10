Nykaa Share Price Spikes After Company Posts Strong Q2 Results
Revenue saw a growth 25.1% to Rs 2,346 from Rs 1,875 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
Nykaa Ltd.'s share price spiked over 5.34% at Rs 258.99 on Monday after the company posted strong second quarter results.
Nykaa's net profit for the second quarter of FY26 surged threefold. The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 34.4 crore, compared to Rs 10 crore in the year-ago period.
Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation also soared 53.4% to Rs 159 crore from Rs 104 crore supported by robust growth in the Beauty segment and a revival in Fashion while margin improved from 5.5% to 6.8%.
Nykaa Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue rose 25.1% to Rs 2,346 crore versus Rs 1,875 crore.
Ebitda was up 53.4% at Rs 159 crore versus Rs 104 crore.
Margin improved to 6.8% versus 5.5%.
Net Profit jumped significantly to Rs 34.4 crore versus Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago period.
Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and CEO Nykaa said, "Our performance this quarter reflects accelerated growth momentum across Nykaa, with each of our businesses contributing meaningfully to this trajectory."
The scrip rose as much as 5.34% to Rs 258.99 apiece. It pared gains to trade 5.04% higher at Rs 258 apiece, as of 09:48 a.m. This compares to a 0.32% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 39.29% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.26 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.