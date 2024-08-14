Nykaa Shares Jump After Q1 Net Profit More Than Doubles

Citi maintained a ‘sell’ rating on the stock based on the company’s relative growth/margin outlook. The brokerage has set a target price at Rs 165 apiece, indicating a downside of 11.5% from the closing price of Rs 186.6 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

The company's Ebitda fell short of Citi's expectations. Margins at 5.5% of revenues were above last year’s figure but below Citi’s projection of 5.9%, the brokerage said in a note.

While the 18% YoY growth in contribution profits aligned with Citi's estimates, Ebitda growth of 31% fell 6% short of expectations.

Given the margin trends, Citi has revised its estimates for overall Ebitda margins to 6.2% and 7.9% of revenues for for the fiscals ending March 2025 and March 2026, down from the previous estimates of 6.4% and 8.2%, respectively. Nykaa plans to increase its stake in two of its owned brands—Dot & Key and Earth Rhythm—for a cash consideration of around Rs 300 crore.

In the beauty segment, contribution and Ebitda margins declined by 150 basis points and 20 basis points year-on-year, respectively. This was due to an increased share of eB2B transactions, higher marketing costs and fulfilment expenses aimed at faster delivery. However, ad-monetisation partially offset these costs with a 47% increase on annual basis, according to Citi.

In the fashion segment, growth was weak at 21% on-year, falling short of the medium-term guidance, the brokerage observed.