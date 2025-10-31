NYC Bond Investors Urged To Stay Calm Over Mamdani Fears

Money managers are fielding queries from worried investors about what New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani means for the city’s finances.

And their answer? Keep calm and carry on.

JPMorgan Asset Management said in a blog post that it has been receiving questions about what a “democratic socialist mayor might mean for the future of New York City.” Stu Caplan, a financial adviser in suburban Philadelphia, says he’s been getting phone calls from clients holding New York City bonds. Eric Kazatsky, client portfolio manager at MacKay Municipal Managers, said his team would buy the dip if there’s any selloff post-election.

Caplan said his message to clients is that New York City is in good financial shape. “Campaign promises don’t always translate to policy and even if they do translate to policy, they don’t happen overnight,” he said.

Mamdani’s platform has rattled the business community, notably the financial and real estate industries, ahead of the Nov. 4 election. He wants to raise $9 billion in tax revenue by raising taxes on millionaires and corporations to fund his plans to provide free childcare and buses and build 200,000 new units of permanent affordable housing. But state control of the city’s taxing and borrowing power and fiscal guardrails imposed on the largest US city in response to the 1970s fiscal crisis will prove a major obstacle to the Democratic nominee’s promises.

JPMorgan’s Maria Cristina Gallagher and Catie Tsao highlighted those impediments to his agenda in their blog post earlier this month.

“We continue to see value in the New York municipal market for city and state residents, and in some cases for national buyers, as after tax yields are attractive,” they wrote.

Mamdani’s lead in the mayor’s race over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, has widened since last month, according to a poll released on Thursday by Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill.