Why NYC Apartment Buildings Are On Sale Now For 50% Off

Tay Raymond, 35, grew up on West 116th Street, down the block from the famed soul food restaurant Amy Ruth’s as well as a building where condos sell for $1 million. On this same street, Raymond’s three-bedroom now rents for $1,300, about a third of the cost of the unit down the hall. But, in January, there was a gaping hole in her bathroom ceiling that had been a problem for years, and she says mice and roaches run rampant. “They want us to self-evict,” says Raymond, who sells vintage clothing online. “Either because we’re not getting the repairs we need or because we’re afraid of getting priced out.”