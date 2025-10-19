Nvidia's Market Share In China Drops To Zero From 95%: CEO Jensen Huang Flags 'US Trade Restrictions'

This is the first time Nvidia has quantified the impact of its China revenue stream, with his comments specifically referring to the China-focused A800 and H800 chips, both of which were blocked under updated U.S. export rules in 2023.

“I can’t imagine any policymaker thinking that’s a good idea — that whatever policy we implemented caused America to lose one of the largest markets in the world to 0%,” Huang said.

Nvidia, which is on track to become the first $5 trillion company in history, used to rely heavily on China for its data centre revenue, which accounted for 20-25% of its total revenue in the segment at one point. However, in recent times, the US has tightened the export rules to restrict China's access to advanced chips from US chipmakers, including Nvidia.

This has led to China focusing more on domestic innovation, with the government directing homegrown companies, including ByteDance and Alibaba not to buy chips from Nvidia. Huang acknowledged the shift, saying Nvidia now assumes “0% for China” in its forecasts. “If anything happens in China,” he added, “it will be a bonus."