Nvidia’s Forecast Magic Fades As Analysts Catch Up To Reality

(Bloomberg) --Nvidia Corp.’s estimate-beating results would be the envy of most companies, but after a more than 800% share-price gain in two years, great is no longer good enough for Wall Street.

The main sticking point was the revenue forecast for the current quarter, which exceeded the analyst estimate by a mere $400 million. It marked the second-consecutive period that Nvidia’s quarterly sales projection didn’t top the average analyst estimate by $1 billion or more, suggesting that the hyper growth that has fueled its rally is rapidly fading.

While that didn’t exactly trigger the big stock swing that many were bracing for thanks to management’s assurances that demand for new Blackwell chips is “staggering,” it’s clearly going to be a lot harder to impress investors. Shares flipped between gains and losses in early trading Thursday and were up as much as 4.8% and down as much as 1.1%.

“The market has begun to understand that Nvidia won’t be able to deliver that kind of beat every quarter,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial. “You have to really shoot out the lights, give a real knockout, to see the kind of rallies we have seen in recent quarters.”