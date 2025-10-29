Nvidia Set To Be First $5 Trillion Company As AI Bets Boom

Nvidia Corp. is on track to become the first $5 trillion company as Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s spree of deals propels the artificial intelligence frenzy to new heights.

The shares rallied 3.5% to $208.05 in premarket trading, indicating that Nvidia will cross the milestone when the regular session begins. It’s only been four months since the company cracked the $4 trillion barrier, and the rally has accelerated as Huang forges new agreements to supply companies from Nokia Oyj to Samsung Electronics Co. and Hyundai Motor Group with chips.

In a bull market that’s been driven by optimism for AI to revolutionize the global economy, Nvidia stands in a league all its own. With a 50% gain this year, the stock is single handedly responsible for nearly a fifth of the S&P 500 Index’s 17% advance in 2025. The next two biggest companies are Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc., with valuations of about $4 trillion each.

“A $5 trillion market cap would have been unimaginable a few years ago,” said Keith Lerner, chief investment officer and chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “The market is certainly putting a lot of stock into the idea that AI will be transformational.”

Nvidia shares climbed on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he expects to speak with China’s Xi Jinping about the company’s Blackwell chip. Trump said months ago he’d consider allowing Nvidia to export to China a downgraded version of its Blackwell processor, and the hope is that such a deal might be on the table.

On Monday, Huang also announced a flurry of new partnerships and dismissed concerns about an AI bubble, saying the latest chips are on track to generate half a trillion dollars in revenue. The company also unveiled a new system to connect quantum computers with its artificial intelligence chips.