Nvidia Options Signal Nearly $200 Billion Swing After Earnings

Traders are bracing for more volatility after the stock tripled in the past year — pumped by an unrelenting artificial intelligence frenzy that’s propelled broad markets. Nvidia is the S&P 500’s top performing stock year-to-date and the biggest tech firms have contributed some 30% of the index’s gains this year, so a big swing would likely ripple across the major benchmark. The chipmaker’s shares slid as much as 6.7% on Tuesday, dragging down megacap indexes with it.