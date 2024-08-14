Nvidia Rebound Adds $400 Billion In Market Value Over Four Days

The chipmaker’s shares have surged nearly 17% in the past four sessions, adding more than $400 billion in market value to one of the biggest companies in the world. The rebound has propelled the broader market higher as well, with Nvidia accounting for about 22% of the S&P 500’s gain over that span, double the contribution of any other single stock. The gauge has since notched its best stretch since early July, a welcome reprieve to investors who on Aug. 5 were hit by the worst one-day rout in almost two years.