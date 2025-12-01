Nvidia Buys $2 Billion Of Chip Software Maker Synopsys Stock

Nvidia Corp. invested $2 billion in chip-design software maker Synopsys Inc. as part of a broader engineering and design tie-up, aiming to infuse its AI-computing technology into more industries.

Nvidia purchased the shares at $414.79 each, the companies said in a statement on Monday. The stake represents 2.6% of Synopsys’ outstanding stock.

California-based Synopsys is one of the largest providers of software and services used to design electronic components. It aids with designing the complex layout of billions of transistors and connectors for modern chips, and also verifies that hardware will work as intended before the production stage. That process is used to build the chips needed in artificial intelligence systems, such as those sold by Nvidia.

The new partnership involves integrating Nvidia’s tools into Synopsys’ chip-design applications. The companies also will deploy AI agents and work on joint marketing.