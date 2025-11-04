Nuvama Wealth Board Approves 1:5 Share Split, Declares Rs 70 Dividend — Check Record Date, Other Details

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.'s board of directors has approved a share split in the ratio of 1:5,, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.

In accordance with this, an equity share with the face value of Rs 10, each fully paid-up, will be subdivided into five shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly.

This implies that while the value of stocks that a shareholder has does not change, the number of shares they hold will increase. Record date for the share split is yet to be ascertained.

Besides the stock split, the company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 70 per share. The record date for the same has been set as Nov. 11, 2025. The interim dividend will be paid on or before Dec. 3, 2025, subject to applicable taxes, as per the filing.

To be eligible for the interim dividend and stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Lastly, the company has decided to invest Rs 200 crore in its arm, Nuvama Wealth Finance, via a rights issue.