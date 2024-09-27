Edelweiss Unit Pares Nuvama Stake For Rs 1,481 Crore; Goldman Sachs Among Buyers

Capital Group, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the buyers of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd.'s shares after Edel Finance Co. pared stake via open market transactions on Friday.

The Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. subsidiary directly and through an affiliate sold over 22 lakh shares or 6.24% equity for Rs 1,481 crore, according to the BSE block deal data. The firm had a 5.18% stake and its arm, Ecap Equities Ltd., held another 8.44% in Nuvama as of June.

Buyers include US-based Capital Group affiliate Smallcap World Fund Inc., which acquired 11.75 lakh shares or 3.32% equity for Rs 788 crore; Morgan Stanley Asia bought a 0.96% stake for Rs 229 crore; and Goldman Sachs purchased a 0.91% stake for Rs 217 crore.

The shares were traded at Rs 6,702.6 apiece.