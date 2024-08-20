Nucleus Software To Consider Buyback Plan: All You Need To Know

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. is up 20% in trade today and hits upper circuit, after the management announced that buyback of shares will be considered in a meeting to be held on Aug. 22.

This is the third buyback of the company, following the buybacks which happened in 2017 and 2021.

In the year 2021, the company had bought back over 22.67 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 700 apiece. The stock has since then run more than 100% and is currently at Rs 1,411.