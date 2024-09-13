Nucleus Software Co-Founder Reveals Reasons Behind Rs 72-Crore Share Buyback

Nucleus Software Ltd., which completed its buyback of shares on Friday, undertook the move to return surplus cash to shareholders and capitalise on tax benefits before changes in taxation take effect on Oct. 1, according to the company’s co-founder and Managing director, Vishnu R. Dusad.

In Budget 2024, the government announced changes in taxation pertaining to share buybacks. Under the new regulations, tax liability for buybacks of shares will be shifted from companies to shareholders. This has led many companies to announce share buybacks, as they fear tax liabilities from next month will deter shareholders from responding to such offers.

“The board always keeps balancing between shareholders and stakeholders, and the company’s needs as well as our customers’ needs,” Dusad told NDTV Profit.

The company conducted a buyback of 4.48 lakh shares worth Rs 72 crore between Sept. 9 and Sept. 13. The floor price for share repurchase was set at Rs 1,615 apiece, with the company buying about 1.7% of its equity capital through the offer.

The buyback was conducted to meet the cash deployment requirement within the business, Dusad said.