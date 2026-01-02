NTPC Share Price Sees Uptick As Co Explores International Collaborations To Push Nuclear Plans

Shares of NTPC Ltd. are in the spotlight on Friday after the company said it is pursuing several international tie-ups in technology and fuel to advance its nuclear plans as part of its strategy to diversify power generation.

The stock is currently up 3.12% at Rs 346.80 per share.

NTPC aims to establish around 30 GW of nuclear capacity through company-owned projects at multiple sites across India, in line with the government’s goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.

According to sources quoted by PTI, the company is targeting 2 GW of nuclear capacity as early as 2032.

On the technology front, NTPC has signed non-disclosure agreements with global majors Rosatom and EDF to explore collaboration for large pressurised water reactor projects in India, they said.

NTPC is also working with Holtec International to assess the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) in upcoming nuclear projects.

SMRs are viewed as offering benefits such as modular construction, enhanced safety, and suitability for staged development. NTPC is further evaluating a minority equity investment in US-based Clean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) as a strategic early-stage bet, subject to due diligence and necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

CCTE has developed a patented thorium and enriched uranium fuel called ANEEL, which it claims is compatible with existing pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR) and Canada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactors.

In parallel, NTPC is examining land parcels for nuclear projects in states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, among others. Final locations will be confirmed after receiving clearance from the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

Established in 1975 as a thermal power producer, NTPC Ltd. has steadily broadened its portfolio into newer forms of energy.

According to its website, the company’s installed capacity at the group level stands at over 85,000 MW across coal, gas/liquid fuel, hydro and solar power.

NTPC is currently developing a nuclear project in Rajasthan in partnership with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. (NPCIL) through a joint venture, at an investment of about Rs 42,000 crore.

The company has accelerated its nuclear efforts following recent legislative changes aimed at boosting investment in the sector.